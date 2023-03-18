Sandra Hostler, 86

Sandra J Hostler, 86, of Grand Island, died on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Lebensraum Assisted Living.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with the Rev. Donald Buhrman officiating. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 20 at St. Leo's concluding with a Wake Service at 7 p.m. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Sandra was born on Jan. 17, 1937, in Grand Island to Kenneth and Lydia (Niedfeld) Armstrong. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education from Grand Island High School. Graduating with the class of 1954. She then went on and received her Bachelor of Education from Kearney State College in 1958.

She was united in marriage to Daniel J. Hostler on Aug. 25, 1959, at St. Mary's Cathedral. After which the couple lived in Grand Island where Sandra worked as a substitute teacher for 40 years.

She was a member of the Platt-Duetsche ladies, the Galaxy Gals Extension Club, Saddle Club and many card clubs. She enjoyed sewing, reading Louis Lamour books, playing cards, seeing her grandchildren, and going out to eat with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Sharon Hostler of Omaha, Kenneth Hostler of Des Moines, Wash., Donna Murphy (Dennis Mathiesen) of Omaha, Debra (Mike) Gatto of Grand Island and their children: Anthony (Clarissa) Hostler of Omaha, Alex (Jasmine) Hostler, and Cypress Hostler of Norfolk, NE, Kayla Champ, Lucas, and Tyler of Kansas, Andrew Gatto of Kearney, Aniston Gatto of Grand Island, and Angel (Emma) Gatto of Hastings, Duane (Alice) Hostler and their children: Nicholas, Lydia, Charlotte of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Jerry (Debra) Hostler of Palmer; and many friends and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel J. Hostler; parents; brother-in-law, Frank Hostler; sisters-in-law, Sherry and Sharon Hostler; and nephew, Joseph Hostler.

