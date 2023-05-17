Sandra K. Lintz, 66

GLENVIL — Sandra K. Lintz, 66, of Glenvil, Nebraska, passed away Monday, May 1, 2023, at Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island after a short battle with cancer.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 20, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings, with the Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the family.

Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of arrangements.

Sandy was born in Hastings, on November 2, 1956, to Jack and Deanna Martin. She graduated from Sandy Creek High School in 1975. She married Charles Lintz Sr. on May 4, 1990 in Marysville, Kansas.

Sandy was a devoted and caring medical professional and a Registered Nurse for the past 30 years. She was employed with many different medical facilities in Nebraska throughout her career from hospitals, nursing homes and other agencies, including Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings, Good Samaritan Village in Hastings, Good Samaritan Society in Superior, Heritage of Red Cloud in Red Cloud, Emerald Nursing & Rehab Lakeview in Grand Island.

She had a natural gift for serving and caring for others. Sandy always found a way to connect with her patients and coworkers, positively impacting thousands of people by her medical skills and her compassion.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 33 years, Charles; her three stepchildren, Charles Jr. and his wife, Jené, of Crown Point, Indiana, Joesph of Formoso, Kansas, and Maria of Beatrice; her sister, Chris Wilson and husband, Murray, of Hastings; two brothers, Steve Martin and wife, Julie, of Grand Island, and Jon Martin and wife, Judi, of Hastings; two stepsisters and one stepbrother; Deb Whitten and husband, Lonnie, of Smith Center, Kansas, Terry Krueger and wife, Sandy, of Hastings, and Dara Brown and husband, Mike, of Hastings; 12 grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She departed this life to join her father, mother and stepfather, Ernie Krueger; her daughter, Chelsea Holtzen; her sister, Michelle Frank; and a stepsister, Diana Krueger.