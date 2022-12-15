Sandra ‘Sandi' Homolka, 74

Sandra “Sandi” Homolka, 74, of Grand Island, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on Sunday Dec. 11, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022 at First Christian Church. Pastor Julie Western will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Sandi was born on Jan. 31, 1948, in Kearney and was blessed to be home with Everett and Stella Donaldson. She received her education from Merna High School.

On May 4, 1985, she was united in marriage to Richard Homolka. They made their home in Grand Island.

Sandi was worked in the snack bar at Central Community College before joining the team at Sears and Roebuck Co. when the store closed, she went to work at JC Penney's she enjoyed working in all the different departments and helping all of the customers until she retired.

Sandi was an active member at First Christian Church in Grand Island. She enjoyed helping with the church garage sale and any other activity that needed her touch. As long as her health allowed her to, Sandi would visit church members that were in the nursing home or homebound.

Sandi enjoyed collecting tea pots and looked forward to her new Christmas teddy bear every year. She loved the outdoors and growing a beautiful garden with a huge tomato crop every year. Sandi adored her family and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Sandi is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Monica Fay of Ames, Iowa, and Mike (Diane) Douglas of Grand Island; grandchildren, Lindsey Fay of Ames, Iowa, Jacob Fay of Aurora, Colo., Tyler McKenzie and Katelyn Douglass of Grand Island; brother, Everett (Linda) Donaldson of Aurora, Colo; brothers-in-law, Tony Homolka of Henderson, Dean (Patty) Homolka of Grand Island, Russ Homolka of Farwell; and sisters-in-law, Ann (Terry) Schleicher of Grand Island, and Betty Roebuck of St. Paul; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marsha and Linda; brother, Bob; father and mother-in-law, Richard and Betty Homolka; sister-in-law, Debbie Homolka.

