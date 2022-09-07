Sandra ‘Sandy' Hettle

Sandra “Sandy” Hettle (Keller) passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 at the Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at St. Leo's Catholic Church with concelebrants the Revs. Don Burhman and Mark Maresh.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Apfel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Leo's Catholic Church.

Sandy was born on Nov. 24, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio. She will be remembered as a loving wife of 64 years, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunt Sandy. She was a member of St. Leo's in Grand Island and St. Catherine's in Toledo, Ohio. She loved socializing including Bunco group in Toledo with high school friends, Newcomers group in Grand Island and going to Platte Deutsche. She was a volunteer at St. Francis Physical Therapy department.

She is survived by her husband, Martin “Marty” Hettle; children, Michael Hettle, Chuck (Mary Pat) Hettle, Doug (Jacque) Hettle and Ann Hettle; siblings, Dale Keller, Terry (Pat) Keller, Marc Keller; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Donald Keller.

