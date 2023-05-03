Sandra ‘Sandy’ Wagner, 75

Sandra Lynn “Sandy” Wagner, 75, of Grand Island, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, at her home with her loving family at her side.

A reception and celebration of her life is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at 4180 Pennsylvania Ave., Grand Island.

All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Sandy was born May 24, 1947, in Grand Island, the daughter of Herbert and Arduth (Gilliland) Codner. She grew up and attended school in Grand Island. She married James “Doug” Wagner. The majority of her employment was as a CNA with various local nursing homes and she also worked at the Grand Generation Center.

Sandy was a lifelong “Elvis” fan and collected Elvis memorabilia. She loved her family and was an advocate for all animals.

Those who cherish her memory include her four children, Angela (Doug) Fye of Polk, Deanna (Richard) Feges of Palmer, Bryan Wagner of Lawrence, Kansas, and Chad (Jodi) Wagner of Fate, Texas; 13 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and her significant other, Bob Schroder of Grand Island.

She is also survived by a sister, Janet Pelland of Arizona; nieces and nephews; many other extended family members who were near and dear to her; and her furry feline, Punky.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Doug, the father of her children; a granddaughter, Christina Lynn Rathjen; a sister, Linda McClure; and son-in-law, Robert Rathjen.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

