Sandra Sue Penwell, 74

GRAND ISLAND — Sandra Sue “Sandy” Penwell, 74, of Grand Island, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023.

Memorial service and a celebration of Sandy’s life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Friends and family will gather from 10 a.m. until service time. In honor of Sandy’s love of the Huskers the family would love to see everyone in Husker gear.

Sandy was born May 2, 1949, in Fremont, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Westphalen) Walkenhorst. She graduated from high school in Cedar Bluffs and went on to Patricia Stevens Finishing School.

On March 28, 1969, Sandy married James D. Penwell. Following their marriage they lived in Cedar Bluffs, moving to Grand Island in 1983.

For 23 years, Sandy was employed with the Grand Island Public Schools as a special education paraprofessional. She loved her work with the children. Sandy also enjoyed her years of service as a firefighter/EMT.

She was an avid Husker fan, whether volleyball or football. Her family’s memories include lake time spent on the pontoon and her flower garden, which was a labor of love.

Those who cherish her memory include her husband, Jim Penwell; her children, Stacy (Ron Jr.) Garver of Gretna, Amy Penwell of Kearney, and Justin (Nicole) Penwell of Lincoln; and four grandchildren, Shelby (Tyler) Schwartz, Alex Garver, Riley Penwell and Kegan Penwell; two brothers, Gary (Carmen) Walkenhorst and Kevin (Laura) Walkenhorst; and two sisters, Marsha (Roger) Nine and Viki (Jeff) Hanson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Roland Walkenhorst.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.