Sarah Crouch, 97

BROKEN BOW — Sara Crouch, 97, of Broken Bow, died Feb. 21, 2023, at the Quality Senior Village in Broken Bow.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 at Govier Brothers Chapel in Broken Bow with Pastor John Parsons officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.govierbrothers.com Burial will be in the Broken Bow Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Asera Care or the Donor's Choice.

A visitation will take place on from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 with family greeting from 4 to 6 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary. Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Sarah was born Sept. 19, 1925, in Finchville to Robert and Jeanetta (Christensen) Shaw.

She is survived by three sons, Bob (Cindy) of St. Paul, Jim (Mary) of Merna, and Marvin (Judy) of Kearney; two daughters, Barbara (Myron) Mason of Anselmo, and Carla (Jim) Stark of Washington, Kan; one brother, Bill (Darlene) Shaw of Broken Bow; two sisters, Geneieve Lindly of Eugene, Ore and Colleen Grubb of Wenatchee, Wash; 20 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.