Saul Andazola, 46

GRAND ISLAND — Saul “Junior” Andazola, 46, of Grand Island, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 7, 2023, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 14, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be Father Jorge Canela. Burial will follow in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Rosary will begin at 5 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, memorials may be suggested to the family for future designation.

Junior was born on February 20, 1977, in Chihuahua, Mexico, oldest son of Saul and Rosa (Corral) Andazola Sr. He moved to Grand Island with his family in 1991 and graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1996.

Junior had the skills and knowledge from many years employed in construction and roofing. He was ready to help with any project that his family needed or his friends’ family needed. Junior enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing, and collecting knives.

Junior’s favorite words of advice are now a comfort for his friends and family, “That’s how the cookie crumbles.”

Junior is survived by his wife, Shannon; three daughters, Mya, Mariana and Milanya; his mother, Rosa; Milanya’s mother, Casey Elson; his siblings, Jose (Karina) Andazola, Oscar (Yadira) Andazola, Silvia (Gilberto) Montes, and Karina (Daniel) Wasson; nieces and nephews, Christian Espinoza, Lilana Andazola, Rafael Andazola, Jonathan Andazola, Dayamy Andazola, Jami Andazola, Alexa Montes, Andrea Montes, Mia Andazola, Sulli Vause, Jacklyn Wasson, Yahir Andazola, Hailey Tibbetts, Shayla Tibbetts, and Mikayla Stelk; and numerous extended family and friends.

Junior was preceded in death by his father, Saul Andazola Sr.