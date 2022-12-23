 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saundra Bottger

Saundra Bottger, 80

Saundra Marie Bottger, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Dec. 12, 2022, at CHI St. Francis Medical Center.

Saundra was born in Laurel on Nov. 12, 1942, the sixth child of Dale and Marie (Uhing) Mallatt.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 with a Rosary Service at 6 p.m. at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home.

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, The Revs. Marty Egging and Mark Maresh will concelebrate. A burial service will be held in Laurel Nebraska at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to charities that were special to Saundra: the American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, The Boston Children's Hospital Heart Unit and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

