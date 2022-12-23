Saundra Bottger

Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, The Revs. Marty Egging and Mark Maresh will concelebrate. A burial service will be held in Laurel Nebraska at a future date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to charities that were special to Saundra: the American Heart Association, The American Cancer Society, The Boston Children's Hospital Heart Unit and the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. condolences can be left at www.livson.com.