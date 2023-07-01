Scotty W. Beaty, 55

SCOTIA — Scotty W. Beaty, 55, of Scotia, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at the Chalk Hills Community Church in Scotia. Pastor Kevin Hausman will officiate. Scotty chose to be cremated after the service.

Visitation will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Chalk Hill Community Church in Scotia.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Scotty was born on Jan. 31, 1968, in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the son of Victor M. and Sue O. (Buazard) Beaty.

He grew up and received his education in Bono, Arkansas. He moved to Nebraska in 1994 and to Scotia in 2001, where he lived the rest of his life. He was united in marriage to Korie S. Hagemeier on Aug. 28, 2004, at Ord.

Scotty worked for various companies in Grand Island as a welder and truck driver.

He loved playing the guitar and bass and spending time with his loved ones. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and was a grill master and working with his hands. He was always busy!

He is survived by his wife, Korie of Scotia; three sons, Joshua Beaty of Cañon City, Colorado, and Tyler Beaty and Dylan Beaty, both of Scotia; a daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Richard Christiansen of Dannebrog; a granddaughter, Sandra Christiansen of Dannebrog; his father, Victor Beaty of Holstein; a brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Glenna Beaty of Holstein; stepbrothers and spouses, Troy and Jill Kort of Des Moines, Iowa, Tory and Jessica Kort of Grand Island and Toby and Dana Kort of Aurora; and a half-sister, Victoria Beaty of Grand Island.

He was preceded in death by his mother; and grandparents, James and Vivian Beaty and Bessie Shipman.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Scotty’s family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.