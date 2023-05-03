Shanda Lynn Wallace, 63

Shanda Lynn Wallace, 63, of Grand Island, died Jan. 1, 2023, at her home after a 2-1/2 year battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

A memorial service will be at noon Sunday, May 7, in the pavilion at Stolley Park. Shanda’s wishes were cremation. Memorials can be sent to the family for later designation.

Shanda was born on Feb. 9, 1959, in Grand Island, to George and Iola (Hatcher) West. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education from Grand Island Senior High. She was united in marriage to Timothy Wallace on July 12, 2000. The couple made Grand Island their home where she was employed by Office Net.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, Nebraska football, and caring for her family. She was loved by her family and friends and will be especially missed by her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Wallace; a son, Jamie Lahowetz; a daughter, Brittany Fuller; three grandchildren; two brothers, Glenn and Ray West; two sisters, Kay Mason and Judy Anderson; as well as her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings George West, Michael Van Wey, David Van Wey and Leola Cane.

