Shanda Wallace

Shanda Wallace

Shanda Wallace, 63

Shanda Lynn Wallace, 63, of Grand Island, died on Jan. 1, 2023 at her home.

To honor her wishes, cremation will take place and services will be at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family for later designation.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1959, in Grand Island, to George and Iola (Hatcher) West. She grew up in Grand Island and received her education from Grand Island Senior High. She was united in marriage to Timothy Wallace on July 12, 2000. The couple made Grand Island their home where she was employed by Office Net.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, Nebraska Football, and caring for her family. She was loved by her family and friends and will be especially missed by her husband.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Wallace; son, Jamie Lahowetz; daughter, Brittany Fuller; three grandchildren; brothers, Glenn and Ray West; sisters, Kay Mason and Judy Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, George West, Michael Van Wey, David Van Wey and Leola Cane.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com

