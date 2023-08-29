Shane F. Higgins, 65

GRAND ISLAND — Shane F. Higgins, 65, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2023, with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Third City Christian Church. The Rev. Josh Sikes will officiate.

Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 30, from at All Faiths Funeral Home, which is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Shane was born on May 21, 1958, in Grand Island, the son of John “Jack” and Peggy (Nealon) Higgins. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1976.

On August 29, 1981, he was united in marriage to Darlene McNeel. This union was blessed with children Grady, Michael and Bethany.

Shane then worked as a lineman before becoming a Master Electrician working for Kayton Electric. He later was Owner/Operator of SESBMG, Inc.

Shane was an avid family man who spent 35 years as a volunteer fireman for Alda and Grand Island Rural Fire Departments. He also was a member of the Mile Bridge School Board and served on the Northwest Gen Ed committee. He was amongst the church council for Messiah Lutheran as well as a volunteer for the Boy Scouts.

Shane and his wife were members of Third City Christian Church where he has enjoyed mission trips and helping serve within the community.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 42 years, Darlene; children, Grady (Cara) Higgins, Michael (Jennifer) Higgins and Bethany (Jacob) Wenske; seven grandchildren and six Foreign Exchange grandchildren. Additional survivors are his siblings, Timothy (Cheryl) Higgins, Edward (Judi) Higgins, Peggy Higgins (Ricardo) and Dewan Higgins; aunt, Leah Nealon; uncle, Robert Baker and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and infant brother, John Higgins.