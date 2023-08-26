Shane Sheeks, 41

GRAND ISLAND — Shane was born on November 27, 1981, in Grand Island, Nebraska, the son of Dale Lee Sheeks Jr. and Sherri Hurley. He passed away on June 26, 2023.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday September 2, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island.

Online condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

As a child Shane lived in Yucaipa, California. As a young adult he lived in Colorado where in 1999 he graduated from Mesa Ridge High School in Colorado Springs.

He worked many jobs in his life but found his favorite job at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Grand Island and later in Seattle, Washington, where he was promoted to Store Manager.

On July 3, 2018, he married the love of his life, Kristen (Boring) Sheeks, to whom he claimed that “She’s no longer boring!”

Shane loved working on Honda cars, watching the Raiders, rollerblading, attending punk rock concerts, watching James Bond, watching and collecting Star Wars, playing pool, and collecting Pez dispensers and bobble heads. He loved living in southern California, and he loved to travel (Ireland being his favorite).

Shane is survived by his loving wife, Kristen Sheeks; his daughter, Samantha Sheeks; his father, Dale Jr. (Kathy) Sheeks; his mother, Sherri Hurley; a brother, Scott (Dana Greene) Sheeks; his grandmother, Marlene Hurley; father-in-law, Michael (Suzanne) Boring; two sisters-in-law: Charlene and Lauren; a brother-in-law, Wade; and uncles and aunts; cousins, nephews and friends; and last — but not least — his companions, Bailey and Finnigan.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dale Sheeks Sr.; grandmother, Waunita (Kunes) McGaugh; step-grandfather, Buddy McGaugh; grandfather, Gary Hurley; and brother-in-law, Bryce Boring.

Shane was deeply loved and will be greatly missed!