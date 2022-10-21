Sharon Grell, 84
SHELTON — Sharon K. Grell, 84, of Shelton, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at her home following a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton with the Rev. Rob Kuefner officiating. Cremation will take place following the services. Burial of the cremains will be in the Shelton Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Shelton.
Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.