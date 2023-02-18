Sharon Hipke, 61

CHAPMAN — Sharon I. Hipke, 61, of Chapman, died on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Hospital.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Archer Zion United Methodist Church near Archer, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 jto 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Archer Zion Church. Burial of ashes will be at the Archer Evangelical Community Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Sharon was born on Jan. 18, 1962, to Leonard and Virginia (Balfour) Wintz in Auburn. She grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1980. Following her graduation, Sharon attended Central Community College in Hastings, and graduated with her Associate's Degree in 1982. Sharon was then united in marriage to Garry Greving in Auburn in 1982. They made their home in Chapman, where they welcomed three daughters to their family. Sharon raised her three daughters in the Chapman area, and the last 5 years she worked for Central City Public Schools. On June 18, 2022, Sharon was united in marriage to Vance Hipke. They made their home for many years in the Chapman area as well.

Sharon was a member of the Archer Zion United Methodist Church. Whether it was mowing, gardening, working with her flowers, or spending time with her horse, Sharon loved to be in the outdoors. She also loved her time traveling with Vance. She spent many years helping with 4-H, but her greatest love was getting to spend time with her friends, family, but most importantly her beloved grandchildren.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Vance of Chapman; her daughters, Lindsey (Chris) Nelson of Central City, Jessica (Jeff) Brandenburg of Central City, and Kyla (Ben) Friedrichsen of Palmer; her mother, Virginia Wintz of Auburn; her siblings, Laura Mullins of Beatrice, Diane (Brad) Johnson of Beatrice, and Robert (Samantha) Wintz of Auburn; her in-laws, Gary (Pam) Hipke of Grand Island and Bill (Sandy) Blauhorn of Palmer; and her grandchildren, Berklie and Camden Nelson, Maddie, Josie, Bow, Charley, and Livia Brandenburg, and Degun, Drew and Haven Friedrichsen.

She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Wintz; mother and father-in-law, Zane and LaVonne Hipke; brother-in-law, Steve Mullins; and sister-in-law, Val Blauhorn.