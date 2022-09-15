 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sharon Horton

  • Updated
Sharon Horton

Sharon Horton, 85

SPRING, Texas – Sharon E. Horton, 85, of Spring, Texas, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Sharon was born May 25, 1937, to Neal and Doris (Conway) Funkhouser. She grew up in Whiting, Iowa where she graduated from high school. After high school, she graduated from Ellis School of Beauty.

On May 6, 1957, she was married to Dick Cryder. They were blessed with two daughters, Cindy and Jackie. She was married to Gary Horton on June 14, 1984.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Gary of Spring, Texas; her daughters, Cindy (Denise Leblanc) Cryder; Jackie Williams; granddaughters, Katie and Laurie Williams; sisters and their spouses, Nancy (Ken) South of Sioux City, Iowa and Linda (Arnold) Wenn of Grand Island.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Dick Cryder; and her son-in-law, Larry Williams.

