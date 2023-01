Sharon Trampe, 82

Sharon Trampe, 82, lifelong resident of Grand Island, passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 at All Faiths Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, more details will follow.