Sharon Trampe, 82, lifelong resident of Grand Island passed away on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at her home of 55 years.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Tabitha Hospice.

Sharon was born Jan.29, 1940, in Grand Island, daughter of Clyde D. and Eva (Mulligan) Lewton.

She graduated from Grand Island High School and married Edward Van Vuren. The couple made their home in Grand Island and were blessed with four children. Following Edward's passing, she married Ronald Trampe, and was then blessed with one more child.

Sharon worked alongside Ronald in his CPA business as his bookkeeper. Sharon was an avid bowler and bowled on a weekly league at Meeves Bowling Alley. She also enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Sharon was a devoted Husker fan. She began watching Husker volleyball and soon followed all the Husker sports. Sharon adored dogs. From her dog Fifi to her current companion, Cassie, Sharon cared for 16 dogs through her life.

Her memory is cherished by her children, Brett Van Vuren, Sara Baker, Cindy (Mark) Dardis and Travis Trampe; grandchildren, Destiny Dardis, Cameron Baker, Samantha Pudenz, Michael Martens, Caleb Baker; six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; and a host of extended family and friends.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Edward Van Vuren and Ronald Trampe; daughter, Kristi Van Vuren; and brother, David Brabander.