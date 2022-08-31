Sharon Wert, 76

Sharon R. Wert, 76, of Grand Island, formerly of Aurora, passed away Aug. 29, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Funeral Service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 at Aurora United Methodist Church, 1104 A Street with Pastor Michelle Reed officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, 601 N. Webb Rd. Memorials are suggested to the family. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.

Sharon was born on Sept. 19, 1945, to Donald and Evelyn Hammer in Campbell. She attended Grand Island Senior High and graduated in 1963. She was united in marriage to Gary Wert on April 15, 1967 at the Aurora United Methodist Church.

Sharon stayed busy raising her three boys and helping on the family farm. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her house plants. In her younger years she was on a bowling league and played tennis. She was an active member of her church and helped with various activities. She volunteered at the thrift shop, senior center and helped many elderly people in their homes. She was incredibly loving and caring but also had a spunky and feisty side. She had a sweet tooth and never turned down a bowl or sometimes two of ice cream.

She is survived by sons, Jeff (Karla), James (Anna) and Jason Wert all of Aurora; grandchildren, Lindsey, Jessica, Quincy, Ethan, Blake, Logan, Seth and Kenzie Wert; sisters, Jan (Dean) Sodomka, Nancy (Terry) Lemmert and Donna (Joe) Epley; brothers, Doug (Diana) Hammer, Mike Hammer, Ron (Sandy) Hammer and Rich (Kristy) George; many other relatives and friends and a special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan for the love and care they showed to Sharon over the years.

She is preceded in death by father, Donald (Myrna) Hammer; mother, Evelyn (Harvey) George; husband, Gary; sister, LaVila (Darrel) Brannigan and sister-in-law, Donna Hammer.