Shawn M. Honeycutt, 43, of Grand Island, died Thursday, May 4, 2023.

To honor Shawn's wishes no services are planned. Memorials in Shawn's memory may be directed to Central Nebraska Humane Society. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.

Shawn was born November 7, 1979, in Grand Island, the son of Michael and Linda (Schmid) Honeycutt. He grew up in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1998. He was a fan of Legion Baseball and enjoyed Taekwondo.

Shawn received his LPN certification and practiced at Lakeview Nursing Home. He then became a Respiratory Therapist and was working at CHI Health St. Francis at the time of his death. He loved his family and the dogs that had been a part of his life. A Husker football fan, Shawn watched many games with his father. He also enjoyed golf and bowling.

Those who cherish his memory include his parents, Mike and Linda of Grand Island; his sister and her family, Andrea (Kubi) Karul and their children, Kagan and Ayla of Anaheim, California; Uncle Jerry (Teresa) Honeycutt of McCook; Aunt Jackie (Tom) Mayhan of Omaha; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Elmer and Hazel Honeycutt; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Ardith Schmid.

