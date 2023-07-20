Shayla Peard, 29

OMAHA — “GOD saw that she was tired … so He called her Home.”

Shayla Peard, 29, of Omaha, died peacefully Sunday, July 16, 2023, after a courageous and valiant fight.

Born in Grand Island to Mike and Dawn Peard, she graduated with honors from Grand Island Senior High School with the class of 2012. Shayla then attended nursing school, graduating with an associate’s degree from Metropolitan Community College in Omaha.

Shayla had a very infectious personality and was larger than life. The absolute life of the party, lighting up the room with her loud voice and beautiful smile. Her gorgeous eyes would get you every time.

Shay adored her Grandpa and Grandma, loved fishing at their lake and was always watching over and doting on her Grandpa Dale. She was very hard working and most of all, very giving, even if it was her last dime. Her greatest joy was her faithful companion, Zeke. You rarely saw one without the other.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her mother, Dawn Peard of Omaha, her father, Mike Peard of Phillips; her grandparents, Dale and Diane Semm of Grand Island; several aunts and uncles, Dana Adams of Omaha, Cheryl and Al Wishart of Aurora, Tom Peard of Aurora, Bill and Linda Peard of Waukee, Iowa, Trish and John Valasek of Palmer, and Randy Peard of Aurora; and many cherished cousins and friends. Also left missing Shayla is her best friend and beloved Husky, Zeke.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bob and Maryann Peard; and great-grandparents: Elmer and Wanda Rauert, and Gene and Edna Semm.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel; and then from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S. Locust St., in Grand Island.

Private family burial will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, 68124; 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com.