Shayne Scherer, 59

Shayne S. Scherer, 59, of Grand Island, passed away in his home on March 15, 2023.

He was born on Nov. 22, 1963, in Gothenburg, to Lawrence and Connie Scherer. There will be no services at this time.

Shayne grew up in Grand Island, where he attended school and lived most of his life. Shayne spent the last ten years caring for his mother.

Shayne is survived his daughters, Drew Scherer and Kennedy Flott; his mother, Connie Scherer; and his sister, Dana (Doug) Knopik.

Shayne was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Scherer.