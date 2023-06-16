Sheila D. Olson, 56

GRAND ISLAND — Sheila D. Olson, 56, of Grand Island, found peace and victory from a 30-year bout with cancer on Monday, June 12, 2023.

To honor her wishes, a private family and friends celebration of life will take place. A large group gathering will be planned at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to either Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Voice for Companion Animals, or the St. Francis Foundation to benefit the needs of the nurses who helped on her journey. Special thank you to her St. Francis nurses and caregivers.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sheila was born on March 10, 1967, in Grand Island, the daughter of Don and Jeanie (Hartman) Olson. She graduated from Grand Island Northwest High School with the class of 1985.

She worked for Animal Medical Clinic, Stolley Park Veterinary Clinic, Fresenius Medical Care, Lewis Greenscapes and the Nebraska State Fair. Sheila loved landscaping, always looking for plants to benefit the wildlife. As the animal whisperer, she had a great love for ALL of God’s creatures.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Don and Jeanie Olson of Grand Island; a brother, Todd Olson of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Connie Olson of Lincoln; two nephews, Jake and Zach Olson; her best friend/sister, Michelle Haubold-Rathgeber (and Roy); a dear friend, Tara Coon; and her fur babies. Sheila also leaves behind many loving friends she loved so much.