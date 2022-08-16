Sheila Williams, 66

Sheila Diane Williams, 66, of Grand Island, passed away on Aug. 12, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a prayer service starting at 5:30 pm. Dan Naranjo will officiate.

Sheila was born on Sept. 21, 1955, in Grand Island to Frank and Dolores (Hadenfeldt) Williams. She was raised and received her education in Shelton, graduating from Shelton High School in 1973. She then attended Central Community College in Hastings, where she earned her Associates Degree in Business in 1975.

Sheila was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church in Shelton. It gave her great joy to help take care of and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Dolores Williams of Shelton; her four “special kids”, Tyee Martinez, Kadin Martinez, Gabriella Nunez, Josue Nunez Jr.; sisters, Sue Carlson of Grand Island, Stephanie Haase of Norfolk; and multiple favorite nieces and nephews.

Sheila was preceded in death by her father, Frank; and sisters, Sharon Williams and Sandra Sherard.

