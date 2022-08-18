Sherry Steffensmeier

She was born April 19, 1951, to William and Ormah (Stafford) Schuppan in Doniphan. She lived on the family farm until she attended the University of Nebraska in 1969. She met her husband Ron in college and they married on Aug. 19, 1971. Together they raised two daughters, Sara and Rachel. In 1986, the family moved to Londonderry, N.H. In 1990, she began a 24 year career in healthcare, working at the Elliot Hospital. Throughout her life, Sherry enjoyed traveling with friends and family. Her adventures brought her around the globe to Sweden, Hawaii, Italy, and the Caribbean. She walked Hadrian's Wall and the Cornwall Coast in England. An avid photographer, Sherry found inspiration wherever she was. She enjoyed sharing her photographs on Instagram. She was a talented writer, and loved the close-knit friends she met through her writing group. Sherry was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Nashua, where she was on the Board of World Missions. Through this work, she visited Ukraine in 2005 and 2006, and connected deeply with those she met there. She is remembered for her kindness and intelligence.