Shirley A. Lingo

OMAHA — Shirley A. Lingo, of Omaha, formerly of Columbus, Grand Island, and North Platte, died July 3, 2023.

Survived by her husband, Ward C. Lingo; daughter, Mary Beth Reichle (Jim); daughter, Lori Lozier (Stephen); son, John Lingo (Karrie); daughter, Anne Tickle; grandchildren and spouses, Tyler Reichle, Bethany Lozier, Abby (Lingo) and Connor Hiebner, Matthew Lingo, Hannah (Lingo) and Jack Moylan, Drew Tickle and Jenna (Tickle), and Michael Merrill; and great-grandchildren, Emerson, Levi and Piper Hiebner, and Harlee Merrill.

Shirley is welcomed into heaven by her parents; infant sister, Marilyn Jean Jiranek; and sister, Joan White.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific in Omaha, with rosary recitation at 9:30 a.m. Private interment will be in the Omaha National Cemetery.

Shirley requests bright, happy colors to be worn for Rosary and Mass to celebrate her life and love of art.

Memorials are suggested to North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund Trust, P.O, Box 57, North Platte, NE 69103; or online: apps:npcschools.org/donate-now.

Arrangements by Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE 68124, 402-391-3900, www.heafeyheafey.com