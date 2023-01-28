Shirley Badura, 88

OMAHA — Shirley Ann Badura, 88, of Omaha, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Omaha, surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 30 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Ashton with the Rev. Richard Piontkowski officiating. Interment services will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in Ashton. A Rosary service will be said Sunday at 5 p.m. at St. Francis Catholic Church, with visitation from 2 p.m. until Rosary time Sunday at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

She was born March 14, 1934, to Oscar and Frances (Jurgensmier) Brouillette in Upland. On Jan. 5, 1955, she was united in marriage to Gerald “Jerry” Badura at St. Mary's Cathedral in Grand Island.

Shirley was a life-long member of the Catholic Church, and was a retired Postmaster. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, bowling and making blankets. She loved to bake and made delicious cinnamon rolls that she shared with family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Randy Badura of Shenandoah, Iowa; daughter, Kimberly Mostek of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Badura of Ashton; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Connie) Brouillette of Leewood, Kan; sister-in-law, Gwen Brouillette of Overland Park, Kan; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; husband; her, son Stephen; three infant great-grandchildren; and her brother, Richard Brouillette.