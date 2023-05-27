Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Shirley Jean Schieno, 80

GRAND ISLAND — Shirley Jean Schieno, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Memorial services in her honor will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9 a.m. The Rev. Beverly Hieb will officiate. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island.

Apfel Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements; memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left at www.apfelfuneralhome.com/.

Shirley was born on October 21, 1942m in Bridgeport, Nebraska, to Carl and Pauline (Reimers) Hoffer.

She was raised and received her education in Grand Island. On March 3, 1962, she was united in marriage to Clarence Nielsen and became a devoted mother to seven children, five boys and two girls. She and her former husband, Clarence, purchased The Bootlegger Bar in 1982. She was remarried to John Schieno on August 25, 1989.

She was the most proud of her family and her greatest gift was being a mother. She loved and cherished every moment she spent with her family. She was always so proud of her children’s accomplishments and the way that they raised their children. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren in sports, dance recitals, and anything that made them smile.

She enjoyed cooking big meals for the family, baking and eating desserts, playing card games and Yahtzee, dancing, and having long conversations around the kitchen table. She loved her Frosties, her precious animals, “Wheel of Fortune,” Diet Coke, and gambling at the casino.

Shirley is survived by her children and grandchildren, Stacey Nielsen and children, Mandy, Michael, and Matthew of Grand Island; (Dawn) McCurdy and children, Anthony and Jet of Grand Island; Scott (Tonya) Nielsen and children, Christopher, David and Jordan of Stapleton, Alabama; Channey Nielsen and children, Taeler and Abbigeal of Grand Island; Sadie (Billy) Knapp and children, Jacob, Caleb, and Kaylee of Blair; Candice (Jodi) Nielsen and children, Aubrey, Addison, Ava of Omaha; Stephen Nielsen and daughter, Ryloe of Grand Island; brother, Jerry (Roxanne) Hoffer of Maricopa, Arizona; many great-grandchildren and numerous extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her former husband, Clarence; a son, Carl; and sister, a Karleen.

Our family would like to express sincere gratitude to Heritage Memory Support Staff and Tabitha Hospice Team for your love, care, and kindness.