Shirley Jean Schieno, 80

GRAND ISLAND — Shirley Jean Schieno, 80, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at the Heritage at Sagewood.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Bev Hieb officiating. Burial will follow in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to the start of the service.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details to follow.