Shirley Johnson

CENTRAL CITY — Shirley Jean Johnson, 95, of Central City, died peacefully and unexpected on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her home in rural Central City.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, August 11 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Larry (Merry) Johnson of Grand Island, and Roger (Laurie) Johnson of Central City; one daughter, Jo Johnson of Central City; eight grandchildren, Angela Johnson of Omaha, Kristin (Matt) Boucher of Murdock, Steven Johnson of Simi Valley, Calif., Brenda Montano of Osceola, Phillip (Amber) Johnson of Central City, Anastasia (Brady) Meyer of Odell, Noah Johnson of Central City, and Maliyah Johnson of Central City; six great-grandchildren, Alex Montano of Tucson, Ariz., Austin Boucher of Lincoln, Jakob Boucher of Lincoln, Angus Johnson of Central City, Jasper Johnson of Central City, and Jennings Meyer of Odell.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; three brothers; and four sisters. She was the oldest sibling and was the last survivor.