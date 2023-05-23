Shirley M. Johnson, 81

GRAND ISLAND — Shirley M. Johnson, 81, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 25, at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary Chapel. The Rev. Bill Stearns will officiate. Interment will be in the Phillips Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.

Shirley Mae Johnson, the daughter of Charles and Georgia (Krepel) Jares, was born at St. Paul, Nebraska, on January 21, 1942, and died at Grand Island, Nebraska, on May 20, 2023, at the age of 81.

Shirley grew up in the St. Paul area where she attended school, graduating from St. Paul High School. Following high school, she attended Cosmetology School and worked as a cosmetologist until her marriage when she farmed alongside her husband.

Shirley was united in marriage to Rodney Alden Johnson on September 22, 1963 at St. Paul, Nebraska. Following their marriage they moved to Phillips where they owned Arrow J Farms. To this union three children were born, Randy, Russell, and Kathy. They enjoyed 51 years of marriage. Rodney died on September 6, 2014.

She loved gardening and caring for her various fruit trees. She had a variety of poultry including chickens, ducks, and geese. She especially loved her dog Paisley. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family, her grandkids and great-grandkids and attending their activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Those who remain to cherish her memory are her sons, Randy Johnson of Aurora and Russell Johnson of Phillips; a daughter, Kathy (Jeff) Cast of Beaver Crossing; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jacalyn and Grant Johnson; Raymond (Anna) Johnson and Abby and Everett; Amanda (Caleb) Stearns and Ian, Lenora, and Denrik; Elizabeth (Cole) Jones and Holden; Andrew (Sydney) Cast and Cutter; Caleb (Hannah) Cast and Blakely; Lilly and Erika Cast; sisters Darlene Reif of Dannebrog and Elaine (August) Peters of Wood River; a brother Donald (Elberta) Jares of Kearney; many other family and friends who will cherish her memory.