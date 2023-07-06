Shirley M. Neal Lamb, 86

CLARKS — Shirley Marcia Neal Lamb, 86, of Clarks, Nebraska, died on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clarks with Father Bill L’Heureux officiating. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery near Clarks.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, 2023, at the church, with a Rosary at 7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Shirley was born on December 31, 1936, in Clarks, Nebraska, to Henry and Agnes (Goerl) Schultz. Shirley grew up on the family farm near Clarks and graduated from Clarks High School in 1955. On February 25, 1956, Shirley married John Richard Lamb. After their marriage, John and Shirley lived in Upland, California, until 1960 when they moved back to Clarks.

Shirley had two distinct careers in her life, the first one being a full-time mother, raising their children while John worked at Fayette Manufacturing and Dexter Axle in Grand Island for over 25 years. Shirley proved to be a prolific homemaker, sewing clothes for the children, raising large gardens, canning, and supporting her children in their numerous activities.

In 1985, her second career began. John and Shirley co-founded J&S Sales in Grand Island. Shirley showed her fortitude and determination as she continued operating J&S Sales following John’s death in 2003 for an additional 16 years. She retired in 2019 at the age of 82.

In 2021, Shirley moved to Oxbow Assisted Living in Ashland, Nebraska, to be closer to family. She continued her love for sewing, crafts, and painting. On her patio, she continued to enjoy gardening, flowers, and feeding the birds.

She is survived by four sons, Timothy (Raedene) Lamb of Haymarket, Virginia, Rex (Vicki) Lamb of Lincoln, Joe Lamb of Logan, Utah, and Mark (Traci) Lamb of Omaha; two daughters, Lucinda (Curtis) Colee of Deland, Florida, and Lisa Vie of Nickerson, Nebraska; 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Dwain Schultz; and five brothers-in-law, Rex, Tom, Gerald, Robert and Leo Lamb.