Shirley Moraczewski, 87

LOUP CITY - Shirley J. Moraczewski, 87, of Loup City, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the Howard County Medical Center in St. Paul.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.

The rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. the morning of the funeral Mass, at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

Shirley Jean Silver was born on December 22nd, 1934 to Anthony and Belle Wentek Silver in Loup City, NE. She grew up in Loup City, attended Loup City Schools and graduated in 1952. After graduation she worked for Paul Mathews as a legal secretary.

She married Rudolph Moraczewski on January 21st, 1956. To this union three children were born. They farmed near Ashton until moving to an acreage near Loup City in 1978. Shirley lived there until entering Rose Lane Nursing Home in March of 2014.

She was a member of St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. She enjoyed baking, gardening and canning her produce, going for drives, listening to polka and country music, shopping trips, reading the daily newspaper and playing bingo. She made the best cinnamon rolls and homemade bread. She enjoyed making holiday dinners and always had a large array of food. She loved dogs and had a collection of stuffed puppies covering her bed at Rose Lane. She especially enjoyed being with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors are her daughter, Sharon Mostek of Ashton, grandson and wife, Seth and Bridget Mostek of Kearney, granddaughter, Keri Mostek of Ashton and great grandsons, Kendan and Huxton Mostek of Kearney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rudolph Moraczewski, infant daughter Jacqueline, son Rodney; brother Donald Silver, brother in laws Raymond, Carl, Lawrence, Cash, Alexander, Reginald, Harold and Thomas and their wives; infant sister-in-law Maxine; and son in law Kenneth Mostek.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Shirley's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net