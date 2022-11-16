Shirley Peters, 93

WORMS — Shirley A. Peters, 93, of Worms, died Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. The Rev. Craig K. Niemeier will officiate. Burial will be in the Norwegian Cemetery northwest of Worms.

Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the Zion Lutheran Gymnasium Fund or Heartland Lutheran High School.

Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul is assisting the family.

Shirley was born on June 8, 1929, on a farm one mile north of Worms, the daughter of Lawrence A. and Olga K. (Shipman) Dickman. She was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Worms. As a young girl she moved with her parents to Omaha where she grew up and received her education.

She was united in marriage to Norman H. Peters on Nov. 7, 1949, at Worms. The couple first lived in Palmer, St. Libory and then Grand Island. They later moved to Worms, where they raised their family. Shirley worked at Norm's Quality Market in Palmer for 27 years and then later as a cook at the Zion Lutheran parochial school in Worms.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Shirley enjoyed bowling, playing cards and crossword puzzles and she dearly loved all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her children and spouses, Cathy and Doug Lemmerman of Grand Island, Rick and Suzy Peters of St. Paul, Jodi Osburn of Cairo, Diane Ellis of St. Paul, Vicki Creel of Blue Springs, Mo., Ken and Andrea Schroeder of Ravenna, Todd Schroeder and Shannon Kloos of Van Horne, Iowa and Mia Rasmussen of St. Paul; two special foster children, Cheryl Kucera of Palmer and Talia Pavlides of Tamarac, Fla; 13 additional foster children; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman who died on March 12, 1997; son-in-law, Chad Osburn; her in laws, Fred and Margaret Peters; and her special cousin and friend that was more like a sister, Norma Jean Simonson.

Condolences and memories may be shared with Shirley's family by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.net.