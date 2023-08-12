Shirley Saner, 89

DUNNING — Shirley Saner, 89, of Dunning, Nebraska, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Tiffany Square Home in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at the Open Bible Church in Dunning, with Pastor Doug Saner officiating. Burial will be at a later date in the Dunning Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, August 14, 2020, at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow, with time to greet the family from 5 to 7.

Govier Brothers Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be left at www.govierbrothers.com.

Shirley J. Saner was born April 17, 1934, at the family ranch northeast of Dunning, to Glenn and Laura (Daddow) Houder. She grew up on the ranch, graduating from Dunning High School as the Salutatorian of her class.

Shirley then married her childhood sweetheart, Donald Saner, on November 11, 1951. The couple had five children together, Steve, Donna, Connie, Leslie, and RaeAnn. The couple was married for 67 years before Don’s passing May 22, 2019.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her parents, Glenn and Laura Houder; a brother, Leland Houder; her father- and mother-in-law, Harley and Laura Saner; a grandson, Jason Saner; a son-in-law, Floyd Lehmann; five brothers-in-law, Jim Saner, Ben Saner, Dale Zimmerman, Tom Sierks, and Clarence Duryea; and four sisters-in-law, Delila Zimmerman, Hazel Duryea, Lorraine Clouse, and Mary Saner.

Shirley is survived by three daughters, Donna Bottom, Connie (Butch) Douglas, and RaeAnn Lehmann; two sons, Steve (Clara) Saner, and Les (Connie) Saner; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; fouur sisters-in-law, Vivian Saner, Doris Sierks, Lois Houder, and Mary Saner; and several nieces and nephews.