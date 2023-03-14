Shirley ‘Sheryl' Scarborough

Shirley ‘Sheryl' Scarborough

Shirley passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on March 11, 2023, at Bickford Cottage.

Celebration of Life service will be at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at All Faiths Funeral Home, Dan Naranjo will officiate. Visitation will follow the service at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -Day Saints (212 W. 22nd St). Graveside memorial will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at Westlawn Cemetery.

She was born to Corinne (Brainerd) and Harold Hoskins in Hays, Kan. on May 25, 1931. Shirley grew up and attended school in Russell, Kan. and graduated from Russell High School in 1948. She married Melvin Schneider and had a daughter, Anita Kim in 1958 while living in Kansas City, Mo.

Shirley and Anita moved to Grand Island, in 1967. She enjoyed her work as a secretary and bookkeeper at Mid Plains Construction, Valmont, Chief and Richard Willis and Associates.

On Aug. 31, 1996, she married Gordie Scarborough. “Sheryl” spent the next 27 years traveling with Gordie, housesitting and nannying, enjoying time with her daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, deep conversations with Lee and shopping trips with Marg. When asked what her hobbies were, she would answer “shopping!!”.

Shirley will be remembered for her amazing flower gardens and her flawless sense of design. She was a master at writing letters and notes ensuring you felt appreciated and loved. Her grace and style will never be forgotten.

She is survived in death by her husband, Gordie; daughter, Anita Lewandowski; stepchildren, Randy Scarborough of Grand Island, Fred Scarborough of Wahoo, Nancy (John) Linden of Iowa, Marty Scarborough of Grand Island, Sandy (Tim) Larson of Kansas, and Larry Scarborough of North Carolina; grandson, Jared Lewandowski of Utah; granddaughter, Audra Kelly of Lincoln, and grandson, Trevor Lewandowski of Kansas; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Ida Rogers and brother, John Hoskins.