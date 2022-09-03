Shirley Spencer, 90

HASTINGS — Shirley Ann Spencer, 90, of Hastings passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Perkins Pavilion at Good Samaritan Society, Hastings Village.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Society in Hastings. The Rev. Kelly Karges will be officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until the start of the service.

Shirley was born April 19, 1932, to Ray and Sadie (Davis) Woodworth of Ayr. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1950.

She married John Spencer on Nov. 19, 1950, at First Christian Church in Hastings. The couple were blessed with three children. Shirley was employed by several businesses in Hastings including the church secretary at First Christian Church and the microfilm department at ESU-9. John preceded her in death on May 19, 2019, after 68 years of marriage.

Shirley enjoyed gardening, yard work and always cooking and baking for her family. She was an avid Husker fan and always enjoyed being with her family.

She is survived by her three children, Deb (Gerry) Hemberger of Juniata, Beckie Potts of Grand Island and John (Beckie) Spencer of Grand Island; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Elaine Kort; two brothers, Edgar Woodworth and Clayton Woodworth; grandson, Chad Spencer; and several in-laws.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com