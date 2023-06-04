Sondra Elise Giese, 72

GRAND ISLAND — Sondra Elise Giese, 72, of Grand Island, passed away May 31, 2023, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. She passed peacefully from kidney failure, surrounded by her family.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. There will be no services and a private family burial will take place.

Sondra was born on February 25, 1951, in Grand Island, to George and Leanor (Becker) Giese. She was a proud, lifetime resident of Grand Island, graduating from Senior High in 1969. She absolutely loved her classmates and always enjoyed their mini class reunion luncheons. It was from this, she was able to reconnect with her soul mate, Dennis Linke.

Sondra spent 30 years as the smiling face behind the counter at Ideal Cleaners, opened by the Giese family in 1940. Sondra also owned and operated Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the Conestoga Mall from 2003-2006. She was very proud of that venture. After that, but before retiring, you’d see her smile working retail at both JCPenney and Dillard’s.

Sondra enjoyed so many things in life. She was a proud member of the GI Corvette Club from 1977-1997, where she once held the position of President. She loved to travel, especially to Taos and Santa Fe, New Mexico (which makes sense, since she was a huge fan and collector of all things southwestern). Sondra loved the colors, pottery, and jewelry (especially turquoise), and had a beautiful collection of Native American artwork.

She was an avid bowler, loved the horse races, and enjoyed drawing, painting, and sewing. However, the one thing “Soni” loved more than anything was her family and friends. In her words, “The amount of friends is overwhelming, it takes a village.” The girls in her neighborhood were always there for her, and she for them.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two loving brothers, Gary Giese of Tucson, Arizona, and Dan Giese of Omaha; two nieces, Sara (Giese) Moody of Grand Island and Sutton Giese of Austin, Texas; one nephew, George William Giese III of Omaha; four great-nephews; as well as numerous cousins, whom she was so thankful for and loved so much.

Sondra was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

The family would also like to give a heartfelt thank you to the staff, doctors, and especially her “new BFF” nurse, DeeDee, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

If you are so inclined, memorials can be made to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. She loved and adored all her dogs over the years. O.D., Sam, and Abzu were all her babies.

