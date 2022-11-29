Sondra Kay Jones, 84

HASTINGS — Sondra Kay Jones, 84, of Hastings, died Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec 1 at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church with The Rev. Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will follow at the Rosedale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.

Sondra Kay was born on Dec. 1, 1937, in Doniphan to Marion and Geraldine (Riffey) Creason. She grew up in Doniphan and attended Doniphan schools graduating in 1955.

On July 27, 1958, Sondra was united in marriage to Duane C. Jones at Doniphan. After which the couple lived in Juniata, Alma, Kenesaw, and Hastings. She was employed by Midwest Distributors, Farm Credit Services, Weight Watchers, and volunteered at First St. Pauls Lutheran Church.

She was a member of First St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Church Women United, Kenesaw Red Hats, and Kenesaw Retired Teachers coffee group. Sondra enjoyed her family and attended as many of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild's activities as she was able to. Sondra also enjoyed Royals baseball, crossword puzzles, Solitaire, crafts, and any type of sweets and desserts.

Survivors include her children, Todd (Jodie) Jones of Hastings, Tami Jones of Hastings, Troy (Shari) Jones of Doniphan; grandchildren, Chase (Hilary) Jones of Omaha, Tanner Jones of Lincoln, Madison Jones of Hastings, Anisha Jones (fiancé Joshua Trecartin) of Omaha, Samantha Vincent of Aurora, Benjamin (Brooke) Vincent of Marquette, Gracelyn Jones of Doniphan; great-grandchildren, Sutton and Saylor Jones, Jaxon and Barrett Holliday, Luxley Vincent; brother, Larry (Marjorie) Creason of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Darrel (Rosemary) Jones of Florida; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane in 1994; brother, Junior Gregg; and sister, Gladys Johnson.

