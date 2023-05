Stacy Allen Donnoe, 55

Stacy Allen Donnoe, 55, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Destiny Church. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations. More details will appear later.