Stacy Allen Donnoe, 55

Stacy Allen Donnoe, 55, of Grand Island, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023, with his loving family by his side.

Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Destiny Church. Pastor Bret Mackey will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.

Stacy was born on July 6, 1967, in Alamogordo, New Mexico. He grew up in Bertrand, Nebraska, graduating from Bertrand High School, class of 1985. He was united in marriage to Gina Gonzalez on December 18, 2004. They made Grand Island their home in 2009. Stacy was employed as a Supervisor for M&N Millwright out of Kearney.

Stacy attended the Lifehouse Church in Hastings until his health made it difficult to travel. He then attended the Destiny Church in Grand Island. Some of his enjoyments included golfing and watching Kansas City Royals baseball.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gina; his children, Rebecca (Havin) Proud of Bartley, Rosette (Dan) Sladek of St. Paul, Ryann (Brett) Perkins of Grand Island, Robert Proud of Bartley, and Klayton Cafferty of Grand Island; his beloved nephew, Michael Judd (Heather); his sisters, Deb (Tim) Langenberg of Bertrand and Denise (Shawn) Krause of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Lauren and Eli Sladek, Izaik and Maverick Perkins, and Alistair Albritton.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia.