Stanley Eberspacher, 89

SEWARD — Stanley Arthur Eberspacher was born on July 13, 1934, to Homer and Bernidene Eberspacher in Seward, Nebraska. He died on August 31, 2023, at the age of 89.

He attended rural country schools, graduating from eighth grade in 1948. He attended Beaver Crossing High School, graduating in 1952. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, graduating in 1956 with a B.S. in Animal Science. He was on the livestock judging teams while at the University of Nebraska.

Stan married Barbara Yokel in June 1956. Keith, Jane, and Carl were born from this marriage. He entered the U.S. Army in November in 1956, spent two years at Fort Carson, Colorado. He was assigned to the Veterinary Hospital on the base. He went to work for Hormel Foods in 1958, training to be a hog buyer. He retired from Hormel in 1984.

He divorced in 1980. Stan met and married Shirley Swanson in 1982.

Stan sold Walnut Grove Livestock feed for a few years before he and Shirley decided to spend winters in Arizona and summers in Nebraska. He worked for his cousin Darrel Eberspacher in the summer on the farm and helped Darrel and Carol show their Belgian draft horses at shows and state fairs throughout the Midwest for many years. In 2000, he became ring steward for the draft horse shows at the Nebraska State Fair which he enjoyed for 14 years.

He played a lot of golf and enjoyed fishing from time to time. He was a loyal Husker fan and had attended all the football games since the 1960s. Stan was a Methodist all his life, and a member of the Trinity United Methodist of Grand Island.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; his stepmother; a stepson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; his children, Keith (Crystal) Eberspacher of Fremont, Jane (Steve) Flanagan of West Des Moines, Iowa, and Carl (Ginger) Eberspacher of Omaha; his granddaughters, Natasha and Haley Eberspacher of Omaha, Jena (Jermaine) Leslie of Frisco, Texas, and Kara (Kevin) Heim; a grandson, Aidan Eberspacher of Fremont; great-granddaughters, Sadie, Lela and Zibby Heim of Lincoln; a sister and brother-in-law, Jolene and Gordon Wiegardt of Seward; and two nephews, David Wiegardt of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Craig (Marcy) Wiegardt of Morton, Illinois.

He is also survived by his stepchildren, Connie (Bruce) Jensen of Columbus, Steve Swanson of Dallas, Texas, (Stephanie) Swanson of Kimballton, Iowa, and Sarah (Eric) Follstad of Valrico, Florida; step-grandchildren, Stuart (Cheryl) Jensen, Kyle (Amanda) Jensen, Audrey (Brian) Forster, Brett Swanson, Carly Swanson, Cassidy Swanson, Megan (Donald) Forshee, Kristi (Mike) Houk, Adam Swanson, Bailee Swanson, Chelsea (Jonathon) Idoni, Hailey Follstad (Shimon) Pecaric, and Jacob Follstad; 13 step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Seward United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Mary Kay Totty officiating the service. Graveside and interment services will be at 2 p.m. at the Salem Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nebraska State Fair.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home. Condolences at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com