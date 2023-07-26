Stanley H. Nelson, 83

LEXINGTON — Stanley H. Nelson, 83, of Cozad, formerly of St. Paul, died Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Ridgeway Senior Living Center in Lexington, Nebraska.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Interment will be in the Elba City Cemetery in Elba, Nebraska. Pastor Rodney Pedersen will be officiating.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the St. Paul EMT’s & Fire Department.

Stanley was born on March 28, 1940 in Curtis, Nebraska, to John and Flora Mae (Bauer) Nelson. At the age of 12, he moved with his family to Elba, where he received his education and graduated from Elba Public School. He was united in marriage to Connie Graus on May 26, 1962, in Fullerton, Nebraska.

Stanley worked for Clayton Peterson Oil Company from 1963-1977. He was a member of the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department from 1966-1977. Connie and Stan managed motels for 25 years, in Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa and Kansas, mostly Best WesternDays Inn, and Super 8 motels.

In March of 1999, he became a Star Route Driver for the U.S. Postal Service, where he remained until March 2011. Connie and Stan moved to Cozad in April 2016. Other memberships include the Eagles and Jaycees. He was also a part-time police officer in St. Paul for many years.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Howard Givens of Hampton, Virginia, and LeeAnn and James Flint of Elwood, Nebraska; grandchildren, Heather and Josh Yeager of Byhalia, Mississippi, John Jr. and ShaKeela Buettner of Lincoln, Jessica and Alex Garcia of Chadron, Nebraska, Amber Flint and Kory Baker of Elwood, Walter and Casey Flint of Curtis, Deborah and Josh Boud of Silver Spring, Maryland, Rebekah Givens and Brian Olig of Wickenburg, Arizona, Sarah and Shawn Cameron of Frenchville, Maine, Joanna and Johnny Nguyen of Arlington, Texas, and Kay Givens and Charlie Jones of San Antonio, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Duaine and Cheryl Nelson Grand Island; and a sister, Shirley Hallas of Arnold, Missouri.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Connie; and brothers and sisters, Dallas Nelson, Robert Nelson, Arlene Goodwater, John Bauer, Leonard Dean Bauer, Dorothy Marquette, and Loretta Linden.

