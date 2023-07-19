Stanley Nolte, 94

ORD ­— Stanley E. Nolte, 94, of Ord, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, while residing at Arbor Care Center in Ord.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. Pastor Spenser Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Ord Memorial Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Ord First United Methodist Church, Ord Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department or donor’s choice.

Stanley was born 20 miles north of Burwell on July 13, 1929, to Theron and Laura (Bragg) Nolte. He was married to Gladys M. Rice on June 6, 1954, in Ord. To this union three daughters were born, Danette, Diane, and Darla.

Stanley grew up in Ord and graduated from Ord High School in 1948. He worked as a clerk in the County Treasurer’s office for three and a half years and then became a partner in the Ord Livestock Market. Stanley was on the Valley County Fair Board and organized the first 4-H Livestock Sale. In 1964 he became involved in the auction business as auctioneer and clerk. That same year he began his order cattle buying service, going to sales several days a week, and continued to do this well into his 90s.

Attending Sunday School in his childhood, Stanley then became a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church. In 1947, Stanley became a member of the Ord IOOF Lodge and was a charter member of the Ord Elks Lodge. He remained a member of them all until his death.

Left to mourn his passing are his wife, Gladys of Ord; three daughters, Danette (Roger) VanEpps of Papillion, Diane (Keith) Dunker of Rising City, and Darla (Jon) Waldron of Aurora, Colorado; his grandchildren, Matt (Casey) VanEpps of Downers Grove, Illinois, Eric (Emily) VanEpps of Nashville, Tennessee, Brad (Kayla) Dunker of Cedar Bluffs, and Laura (Matthew) Goding of Gretna; his great-grandchildren, James VanEpps, Tanner Dunker, and Lucy VanEpps, with another on the way; a sister-in-law, Gale Studnicka of Ord; and many other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Floyd and Eunice Rice; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Grace and Clarence Hansen, Harold and Mary Rice, Marvin and Eva Rice, Doris and Arnold Sperling, and James Studnicka.