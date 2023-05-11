Stanley Conway, 91
Stanley “Stan” Conway, 91, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Bickford Cottage.
Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by U.S. Navy and United Veteran's Honor Guard. Private family burial will take place in the Grand Island City Cemetery Columbarium.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Stan's family for future designation.