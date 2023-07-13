Stephanie L. Hansen, 71

GRAND ISLAND — Stephanie L. Hansen, 71, of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, July 10, 2023, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer, her loving family by her side.

A private family burial will be before service time in the Grand Island Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life Service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, with a time of fellowship immediately following. The Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate.

Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Stephanie was born on March 18, 1952, in Grand Island, the daughter of Dean and Jean (Edwards) Nore. She was raised in Grand Island, attending Dodge Elementary and Barr Junior High, and graduating from Grand Island Senior High, class of 1970. Stephanie was a cheerleader at Barr and Senior High. She attended Kearney State College for one year. On October 16, 1971, she was united in marriage to John Hansen. This union was blessed with sons, Ryan and Casey.

Stephanie’s work history included JoAnn’s Fabrics, serving lunches and assisting in the media center at Starr Elementary, teaching preschool at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, and was a floral designer for Bartz, Snow’s, and William’s Floral. She was an accomplished artist, teaching others along the way, and organizing art classes. She was a board member for Autumn Arts Workshop and Leadership Center in Aurora. Other memberships included Bible study groups, PEO, and sip-n-stitch. She continued to be all of her grandkids’ biggest fan and cheerleader at thousands of their school and sporting events.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and best friend of 51 years, John; their sons, Ryan (Melanie) Hansen of Grand Island and Casey (Cindi) Hansen of Omaha; grandchildren, Jackson, Jaylen, Elijah, and Emma; a brother, Martin (Teresa) Nore of Columbus; her niece Kelsea and nephew Andrew and their families; along with many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Stephanie’s family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and care shown by so many, including the doctors and nurses of the CHI Health Regional Cancer Center.