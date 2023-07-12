Stephanie L. Hansen, 71

GRAND ISLAND — Stephanie L. Hansen, 71, of Grand Island, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, July 10, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Celebration of Life service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church. The Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate.

Family burial will precede the service in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Foundation.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

More details will appear later.