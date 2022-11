Stephen Grysiewicz, age 52, of Grand Island, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. He was born September 19, 1970 to John and Grace Grysiewicz in St. Louis, MO. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 6:30pm at St. Leo's Catholic Church with refreshments following. Father Don Buhrman will officiate the services. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.