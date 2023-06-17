Stephen K. Warnke, 79

AURORA — Stephen K. “Steve” Warnke, 79, of Aurora, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 212 W. 22nd St., Grand Island. Bishop Jon Rosenlund will officiate.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Steve was born on July 11, 1943, in Albion, Nebraska, the son of Orville and Wilma (White) Warnke. He grew up in Albion until his family moved to Grand Island when he was 4 years old. He attended Grand Island Public Schools and Cheyenne Public Schools.

On November 1, 1960, Steve was drafted into the U.S. Navy. He earned his GED while deployed over the Atlantic Ocean. He was honorably discharged on December 3, 1962.

Steve married Beverly Bennett on March 27, 1971. The couple made their home in Grand Island, Kearney, McCook, North Platte and Colorado before returning to Grand Island. Steve was employed by Mettenbrink Electric, Kearney State College, Ensley Electric, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning, Curtis Industries, and Property Management; most recently he was the janitor at Seedling Mile Grade School.

Steve was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed watching baseball and golf, and was a dedicated Nebraska Husker football fan.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Warnke of Aurora; his children, Lyle (Lynn) Schwieger of Loup City, Linda Montgomery of Mohave, Arizona, Shannon (Ron) Matson of Kearney, Roger (Tali) Warnke of Grand Island, and Russell (Rachelle) Warnke of Grand Island; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Anita Alvis; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Berry and Kevin; a daughter, Terry; and three sisters, Merytle “Pinky” Plummby, Karen Warnke and June Schritt.